Traffic Signals Replaced at Hartland/Dunham Road Intersection

August 9, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The traffic signals will be replaced and "modernized" at the intersection of Hartland and Dunham Roads in Hartland Township on Wednesday, August 9.



The Livingston County Road Commission says there will likely be minimal traffic impacts for drivers while the signals are replaced.



The intersection of Hartland and Dunham Roads is located just south of Hartland Middle School.



The contractor will use stop signs for traffic control during the replacement.