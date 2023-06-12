Traffic Signal Replacement on Dunham Road in Hartland Township

April O'Neil



A traffic signal is being replaced at a busy intersection in Hartland Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission says the overhead traffic signal is being replaced at the intersection of Dunham Road and the entrance to Hartland High School.



The signal "modernization" begins Monday, June 12. All work should be completed by Tuesday, June 13th.



LCRC says there should be minimal traffic impacts for drivers.



The work is weather pending.