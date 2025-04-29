Traffic Signal Modernization Project Wednesday In Brighton Township
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Possible delays in Brighton Township tomorrow for a traffic signal modernization project at a busy intersection.
Work involves replacing overhead traffic signals at the intersection of Old US-23 and Hilton Road. No specific time frame was given.
The intersection will be converted to a 3-way stop while the traffic signals are being replaced.
The Livingston County Road Commission advises that motorists could experience delays and should seek an alternate route if possible.