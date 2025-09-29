Traffic Signal Modernization Projects

September 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some traffic signal upgrades are coming to local areas.



The Livingston County Road Commission advised of the following work.



In Brighton and Genoa Townships this Tuesday, a traffic signal modernization project is planned. Crews will replace overhead traffic signals at the intersection of Grand River and Hacker Road. The intersection will be converted to an all-way stop while the traffic signals are being replaced.



A separate traffic signal modernization project also scheduled in Marion Township on Wednesday, October 1st. The overhead traffic signals will be replaced at the intersection of Pinckney Road or D-19 and Coon Lake Road. The intersection will also be converted to an all-way stop while the traffic signals are being replaced.



For both projects, the Road Commission advises that motorists could experience delays and should seek an alternate route if possible.