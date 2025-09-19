Traffic Safety, Construction Discussed During WHMI's "Meet the People" Podcast

September 19, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



WHMI's new monthly series "Meet the People" hosted by Matt Hutchison, focused on traffic safety during a live taping at Ciao Amici's in downtown Brighton Wednesday evening.



Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez acknowledged overall data shows the number of crashes going down, but that doesn't tell the whole story.



"We're seeing a decrease in crashes and fatalities, but it still seems like it's leveling out at times," he said. "We're seeing a decrease in one spot, but an increase in others, such as motorcycle, bicyclists and passenger fatalities are increasing."



Lt. Gonzalez says while traditional drunk driving is on the decline in recent years, the number of drugged driving cases are rising since recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan.



MDOT's George Seif revealed more roundabouts are planned in Livingston County over the next five years.



"In 2027, we're going to be installing a roundabout at M-59 at Latson Road. Then in 2028, it's going to be two roundabouts. One at eastbound I-96 at M-59/Burkhart Road, and then the other one is I-96 and Kensington Road" near the entrance to Kensington Valley Outlets.



Seif insists the data shows roundabouts are much safer than traditional intersections.



The topic of traffic safety comes on the heels of the death of a young woman in Howell, killed in a crash on Oak Grove Road.



"That was probably one of the most stressful times of my life, is when my children started driving," said South Lyon Police Chief Bonnie Unruh. "I know that their route put them on a busy road where they would have to make a left hand turn off of our road to a busy road. I would just hold my breath. I'd watch them on an app just to make sure they got to where they were supposed to be."



Brighton Police Chief Brent Pirochta was asked about traffic safety and enforcement, and why we don't see more officers on the backroads and in construction zones.



"We're working toward that higher staffing level, but you also have to balance the fiscal responsibility of your taxpayers too," said Pirochta. "You can't do it all at once and say hey, your average true cost of an employee with benefits is between $140,000 and $150,000. And it costs me approximately, with all the equipment that we issue our officers, uniforms and all their supplies, it's $10,000 to $12,000."



