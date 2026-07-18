Traffic Initiative Monday Will Focus On Enforcing Michigan’s “Move Over” Law

July 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming traffic initiative will focus on enforcing Michigan’s “Move Over” law.



Michigan State Police advise “the easiest way to keep first responders and others who work on our roadways safe is to slow down and move over when you see the emergency lights of a police car, tow truck or other service vehicle on the side of the road”.



That’s the message connected to a one-day, high visibility enforcement effort that will take place this coming Monday, July 20th from 11am to 4pm across Michigan and in neighboring states.



MSP Director Colonel James F. Grady II said “With at least 13 instances just this year of patrol vehicles being struck while conducting traffic stops, and seven MSP members killed while working on the side of the road in the department’s history, this is an important message we need everyone to hear. We always prefer education over enforcement, but during this single-day operation officers will be looking for and addressing dangerous driving behaviors, including motorists who disregard the state’s Move Over law.”



Michigan’s Move Over law mandates that when a driver sees an emergency vehicle on the side of the road with its lights on, they must move over a lane and slow down at least 10mph below the posted speed limit.



If moving over is not possible, the driver must slow down to at least 10mph below the posted speed limit and proceed with caution.



The Michigan law applies to police vehicles, fire or EMS vehicles, construction vehicles and tow trucks.



In addition to troopers and motor carrier officers from each MSP district, officers from several local Michigan law enforcement agencies, as well as troopers from state police departments in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania, will join together in this effort to deliver consistent traffic safety messages highlighting officer safety by encouraging drivers to move over and avoid reckless and distracted driving behaviors.