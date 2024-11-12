Traffic Enforcement Campaign Aims To Curb Dangerous Driving

November 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Heads up for commuters and area motorists: police from multiple agencies are cracking down on dangerous driving behaviors.



Michigan State Police is participating in a multi-jurisdictional traffic enforcement campaign across Wayne County Tuesday, November 12th.



MSP is partnering with the following departments: Dearborn, Huron Township, Livonia, Plymouth Township, Taylor, Van Buren Township, and Romulus.



The campaign is specifically targeting risky driving behaviors such as excessive speed, distracted driving, move over law violations, and others that lead to traffic crashes. MSP stated “Buckle Up, Phones Down, Move Over and Be Kind”.



Just last week, a construction worker was killed on I-75.



MSP and MDOT both remind to use the term “crash”, not “accident” - as “Crashes are no accident, they are preventable”.