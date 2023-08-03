Traffic Delays Expected Friday in Downtown Brighton

August 3, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Drivers can expect delays on Friday, August 4 in the area of Main Street between West Street and Grand River Avenue in Downtown Brighton.



The paving contractor for the Main Street Streetscape will be there to pave a portion of Main Street.



The City of Brighton issued a notice that due to the location of the work, drivers can expect intermittent lane closures and traffic delays along Grand River throughout the day.