Traffic Delays Expected Friday in Downtown Brighton
August 3, 2023
April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com
Drivers can expect delays on Friday, August 4 in the area of Main Street between West Street and Grand River Avenue in Downtown Brighton.
The paving contractor for the Main Street Streetscape will be there to pave a portion of Main Street.
The City of Brighton issued a notice that due to the location of the work, drivers can expect intermittent lane closures and traffic delays along Grand River throughout the day.