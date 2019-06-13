Traffic Caution Urged During Hamburg Family Fun Fest

June 13, 2019

The annual Hamburg Family Fun Fest is underway and police are offering some reminders for those planning to attend.



The event runs through Saturday at Bennett Park off Merrill Road and attendees are reminded that the speed limit on Merrill Road between M-36 and Strawberry Lake Road is reduced to 35 mph during that time. No pets, including dogs on leashes, are allowed on the festival grounds per Hamburg Township Ordinance. A laser light show and fireworks display is scheduled for 10pm on both Friday and Saturday. Police advise that there will be heavy traffic conditions and delays on M-36 and on Strawberry Lake Road in the area of Merrill Road. They ask that people plan ahead and seek alternate routes if possible if they’re going to be traveling in the area during that time.



Additional event information and a line-up of activities and entertainment can be found through the link. (JM)