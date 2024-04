EB I-96 Reopens after Semi Rollover Overnight

April 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



All lanes of eastbound I-96 were closed at Beck Road for several hours early Thursday morning due to an overturned semi truck.



It happened around 1:30am, but the truck remained wedged in a ditch. MDOT-Metro Detroit reported the accident had been cleared as of 7am.



Eastbound I-96 traffic was being detoured at Beck Road to Grand River, into Novi. No word of any injuries or what may have caused the wreck.