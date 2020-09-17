Break-In At Tractor Supply In Fenton Leads To Police Chase

September 17, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





One of two suspects has been charged in connection with a break-in at the Tractor Supply store in Fenton and an ensuing police chase that ended on I-96 near Wixom Sunday.



The break-in occurred at the Tractor Supply store off Owen Road just before 5am. Fenton police had responded to an alarm and officers noticed an idling box truck parked near the store. When officers approached the truck and tried to initiate a traffic stop, the truck left. Police pursued the truck onto northbound US-23 at Owen Road. The truck exited at Grand Blanc Road and then got onto southbound US-23, traveling at speeds of around 70 miles per hour. The chase continued onto eastbound I-96 before the truck eventually stopped east of Kensington Road near Wixom.



The driver, a 39-year-old Redford man, and his 38-year-old wife were said to be taken into custody without incident. The truck was impounded. Multiple police agencies assisted with the call including troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Linden Police.



Police Chief Jason Slater told WHMI the Genesee County Prosecutors office reviewed the complaint and authorized the following charges; one count of possession of burglary tools, one count of 3rd degree fleeing and eluding and one count of driving on a suspended license. The suspect was awaiting arraignment and remains held in the Genesee County Jail. Currently, there are no charges against the female suspect.



As for the break-in, police discovered damage at the store and it appeared that the suspects gained entry through a secure area of the business. The investigation is continuing but there have been recent reports of other break-ins at Tractor Supply stores. It’s unknown if the incidents are connected or if the suspects were involved.