Toys For Tots In "Dire Need" Of Donations

December 4, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Donations of toys and gifts are being sought for kids across Livingston County to ensure they have a Merry Christmas.



The Marine Corps League Toys for Tots campaign is done in partnership with the Salvation Army of Livingston County every holiday season. Due to COVID-19, drop-off and pick-up procedures have changed. Livingston County Toys for Tots Coordinator/Director Gary Dunn says they’re trying to make things as convenient as possible for people.



Dunn tells WHMI locally they serve between 2,300 to 2,400 kids on a normal basis. He says this year they’re anticipating a much higher turnout and were told to expect double or triple that usual amount. Dunn said they haven’t really seen that surge come in yet but are preparing because as of Thursday, they were at where they ended last year and there’s still a few weeks to go until Christmas.



Dunn says the problem this year is that they normally receive many donations and host fundraisers but haven’t been able to because of the ongoing pandemic. He says they normally put out around 250 boxes to collect toys and this year they only have 81. Dunn says that’s a significant downturn in collections, adding donations to date have been scarce and they’re in dire need.



Gifts are needed for boys and girls age 0 – 3 years old and then for older boys and girls age 8 - 16. A toy warehouse has been set up again by the old Carson’s store at 3600 East Grand River in Howell, where the distribution is held. The latest that toys can be dropped off is December 16th, as everything collected will be given out during coordinated distribution events December 17th, 18th and 19th and then the 21st and 22nd.



Details about drop-off locations and ways to donate can be found through the provided web link, along with information for anyone in need of toys to apply.