Contested Township Board Races In August Primary Election

April 24, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Tuesday marked the candidate filing deadline for the August Primary Election.



There are contested races on most all township boards including Brighton, Cohoctah, Conway, Deerfield, Genoa, Hamburg, Handy, Hartland, Howell, Iosco, Marion, Putnam, and Tyrone.



Of note in Marion Township, longtime Supervisor Bob Hanvey did not file for re-election to his current post but did file for a trustee spot on the board. Two Republican candidates are seeking the Supervisor seat - Gary Dunn and Bill Fenton.



Oceola and Unadilla Townships appear to be the only un-contested board races, with all incumbents running and no challengers.



In contrast to the all-male, all-Republican Livingston County Board of Commissioners, the Unadilla Township board is all-female and consists of both political parties.



The deadline to file proposals for the Primary Election is 4pm May 14th.



As of now, there are three issues on the ballot. Those include a dust control and road maintenance millage renewal in Deerfield Township; a road maintenance and improvement millage renewal in Iosco Township; and a millage proposal for the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority.



Complete filings for state and local races can be found on the Livingston County Clerk’s webpage. That link is provided.