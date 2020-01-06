Town Hall Will Focus On New No-Fault Law

An upcoming town hall will offer information and answer community members’ questions about changes to Michigan’s auto insurance law.



The town hall will be held this Wednesday, January 8th, at Willowbrook Rehabilitation Services on Challis Road in Brighton. It is sponsored by The Coalition Protecting Auto No-Fault, or CPAN, a coalition of 15 major medical groups and 11 consumer groups dedicated to preserving Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance system. The event aims to help citizens better understand the new auto insurance law, which will fully go into effect July 1st, and removes mandatory unlimited Personal Injury Protection coverage.



Topics will include new options for coverage; anticipated cost savings for policy holders, which CPAN has expressed doubts will occur as anticipated; and the impact of the law on residents and others. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a panel of experts, ask questions and find additional resources to help them as they navigate the new law. Panel experts will include Psychiatrist Dr. David Beltzman, CPAN associate general counsel Steve Sinas, and auto accident victims and family members. The town hall will take place from 6 to 8pm. (DK/JK)