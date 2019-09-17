Tour de Livingston Set To Ride Through Livingston County

With the coming of Autumn, the Howell Rotary Club is again inviting bicyclists of all skill levels to take a charity ride through scenic Livingston County.



The Tour de Livingston is celebrating 12 years of helping those in need when it kicks off from Mt. Brighton on Sunday, October 6th. Several routes of varying distances up to 100 miles will take riders through interesting points of attraction like the GM Proving Grounds, Hell, Michigan, and the Howell Farmer’s Market. New this year will be “Gravel Grinder” routes that will take riders on paved and unpaved gravel roads.



To date, the Tour has raised more than $330,000 for the United Way’s Basic Needs Fund which helps struggling families in the area.



Day of registration is $50, but is just $40 for early online sign up. Cyclists can also sign on to be a jersey rider and pledge to raise $250 for the event. All Riders whop pre-register will have an opportunity to win a Jamis all-purpose crossover bike or a Saris bike rack, courtesy of Hometown Bicycles, which is helping to sponsor the event. For more information, or to register, use the link below. (JK)