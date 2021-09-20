Tour de Livingston Returns For 14th Year In New Location

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The Howell Rotary Club is again inviting bicyclists of all skill levels to take a charity ride through scenic Livingston County.



The Tour de Livingston is celebrating 14 years of helping those in need when it kicks off on Sunday, October 10th. Committee member Neal Glazebrook helped to design the courses this year and says they decided to change things up this year and base the ride at the Howell High School complex instead of Mt. Brighton as they had done in years past. Glazebrook says there are six routes of varying lengths and complexity, ranging from 17 to 100 miles. They will be following all safety protocols and releasing the riders in waves based on the route length that they choose, rather than all at once.



Since its start in 2008, the Tour de Livingston has raised over $445,000 to address the community’s most critical needs, and event Co-chair Jake Andrews says this year is no different with all of the money being donated to the Livingston County United Way for their Basic Needs programming.



For more information, or to register, go online to www.tourdelivingston.org.