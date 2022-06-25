Tour De Livingston Balloonfest Kick Off Ride Returns Sunday

June 25, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 15th annual Tour de Livingston is returning to the community and a Balloonfest kick-off event is set this weekend.



The series will begin with a Kickoff-Ride this Sunday in conjunction with the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest morning launch.



The Rotary Club of Howell says riders will meet at 6:30am for the 12-mile ride, which will commence at 7am. As always, the Kickoff-Ride is a free event with no pre-registration required.



The journey will start on the lawn of the historic Livingston County Courthouse in downtown Howell.



All proceeds from the event go to support local hardworking families via the Livingston County United Way Basic Needs Programs.



Meanwhile, the official Tour de Livingston ride will take place on October 9th and provides riders with the opportunity to enjoy beautiful fall colors during the peak color season in Michigan.



More information is available via the provided link.