Tour De Livingston Kick Off Ride Returns

June 16, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 15th annual Tour de Livingston is returning to the community and a kick-off event is set next weekend.



The Rotary Club of Howell says the series will begin with a Kickoff-Ride on Sunday, June 26th during the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest morning launch. Riders will meet at 6:30am for the 12-mile ride, which will commence at 7am.



As always, the Kickoff-Ride is a free event with no pre-registration required. The journey will start on the lawn of the historic Livingston County Courthouse in downtown Howell. All proceeds from the event go to support local hardworking families via the Livingston County United Way Basic Needs Programs.



Meanwhile, the official Tour de Livingston ride will take place on October 9th and provides riders with the opportunity to enjoy beautiful fall colors during the peak color season in Michigan. The event offers a day to enjoy scenic bike routes while raising funds for the Livingston County United Way.



Organizers say new routes are being developed and this year, riders will be starting from the Howell Highschool Freshman Campus located at 411 North Highlander Way. A nutritious breakfast will be provided upon arrival at registration and appropriate safety protocols will be followed. Registration opens July 1st.



For more information, visit the provided link.