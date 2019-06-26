Tour De Livingston Kick Off Event Sunday

June 26, 2019

The Howell Rotary Club will be looking to take advantage of the crowds expected during this weekend’s Michigan Challenge Balloonfest for its annual Tour de Livingston kick-off event.



Cyclists will meet in in downtown Howell on Sunday. The ride starts in front of the Livingston County Historic Courthouse at 6:45am with 5, 10 & 25 mile loops available. All riders will make their first stop to watch the balloons fly in to the site of the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest and will also receive a commemorative water bottle. The Tour de Livingston, set this year for October 6th, benefits local basic need programs addressing hunger, homelessness, children, and unemployment issues through the Livingston County United Way. Since its start in 2008, the event has raised over $400,000 to address the community’s most critical needs.



You’ll find details about this weekend’s kickoff ride through the provided link. (JM)