Tour De Livingston Looking For Sponsors

August 30, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





The Tour de Livingston is looking for sponsors and riders.



The 15th annual Tour de Livingston, on October 9th, is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Howell.



All proceeds from the event support local families through the Livingston County United Way basic needs programs.



The Rotary Club is looking for additional sponsors for the event. All sponsorship levels include rider registration, commemorative t-shirts and various marketing levels. Sponsorship packages start at $250 and go up to $7500 for the Major Sponsor Exclusive level.



New routes are being finalized. This year riders will be starting from the Howell High School Freshman Campus located at 411 North Highlander Way. Breakfast will be provided upon arrival at registration and safety protocols will be followed.



To register, visit the provided link.