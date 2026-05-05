Touch a Truck Event Returns to Kensington Valley Outlets

May 5, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority is hosting a special event this weekend called Touch a Truck.



The free event is taking place Saturday, May 9 from 10am-2pm at the Kensington Valley Outlets. Meanwhile, there will also be a sensory-friendly or quiet hour from 9-10am.



The organization says the purpose of Touch a Truck is to allow children of all ages to explore the inside of trucks or vehicles they frequently see around town, plus provide them with information about the purpose of each organization or vehicle.



No registration is required. A link to more information on the event is posted below.