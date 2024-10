Torrey Rd to Close During Lake Fenton Homecoming Parade

October 3, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genesee County Road Commission is closing north and southbound Torrey Road for Friday's Lake Fenton Homecoming Parade.



The parade is set to start at 4:45 pm at Lake Fenton Middle School and follow Torrey Road south to Torrey Hill Intermediate School.



Motorists traveling through the area are recommended to take an alternate route between 4:00 and 6:00 pm.