Paving Project On Torrey Road In Fenton Township

August 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A paving project starts Monday in Fenton Township.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be milling and paving Torrey Road between Thompson and Lahring Roads starting on Monday.



The work is weather permitting and there will be one-way southbound traffic during paving operations.



During milling, two-way traffic will be maintained with flagging operations.



Motorists should expect delays and allow additional time to reach their destination.



The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the next week.