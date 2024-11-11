Small Tornado Touches Down in Holly; No Injuries

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



According to the National Weather Service, a small tornado touched down in the Village of Holly in Northern Oakland County at around 7 pm last night.



The twister was barely enough to qualify as a tornado, registering at an EF-zero, with peak winds of 70 miles per hour. It covered a roughly one-mile-long path, some 50 yards wide, knocking down trees and power lines and damaging roofs.



In addition, American Legion post #149 experienced what was referred to as “significant structural damage” as a result of the storm. The National Weather Service said the tornado began southwest of Holly and took a northeasterly path into town, finally dissipating near the center of the village of 5,900 people.



According to the American Legion’s Facebook page, “a large portion of shingles were blown off the roof and a horizontal crack formed in a major section of the hall." The post said as a result, all gatherings and rentals have been suspended until further notice. American Legion post officials thanked the Holly Fire Dept. for quickly responding to the scene.



There were no injuries as a result of the tornado, which was of brief duration, lasting only two minutes.