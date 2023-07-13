Tornado Warning Prompts Sirens In Oak Grove/Howell Area

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Severe weather sirens could be heard throughout the Howell area last night as late-night storms moved through the area.



The sirens sounded around 11:30pm. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for northeastern Livingston County last night as a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oak Grove, or near Howell. Radar showed rotation moving east at about 25 mph. A funnel cloud was said to have formed near a Mugg & Bopps gas station off Oak Grove Road but it dissipated and there was no touch down.



The warning was canceled around 11:43pm, as the storm that prompted the warning weakened below severe limits.



There were scattered reports of some damage in the Cohoctah, Fowlerville and Hartland Township areas.



Sheriff Mike Murphy said there were some tree limbs down across the county, but no major damage. Fowlerville Fire Chief Bob Feig said there were just tree limbs and branches down, while no damage was reported in Putnam Township.



Meanwhile, scattered power outages were also reported across Livingston County. The majority of customers were expected to be restored today.