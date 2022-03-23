County Postpones Today's Tornado Drill

Livingston County Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte tells WHMI that they have decided to postpone the sounding off of sirens and sending of text alerts that were to go on as part of the Statewide Tornado Drill, at 1pm Wednesday.



This is due to the current weather outside, as Cremonte says “if there is a need to set them off, we don’t want people to think it is a drill.” She encourages businesses and families to still take time today to go over their own emergency preparedness plans.