Tornado Confirmed On Detroit's East Side

September 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





At least two tornadoes touched down Thursday in Michigan during powerful severe storms that swept through the region.



The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Detroit's lower east side. That’s according to Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield. She said the twister began in the area of Mount Elliott and East Vernor, before moving southeast to the Belle Isle area. A rating was pending.



Survey crews were out and there was significant property and tree damage. Clean-up efforts are underway. The last tornado to hit Detroit was on September 3rd, 1993.



Separately, the National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Marysville in St. Clair County. It said “a brief weak tornado tracked across portions of

on the evening of September 2, 2026. Tree damage was sporadic along a narrow path between Gratiot Boulevard and Highway 29”. Winds clocked at 75mph.



With the Detroit tornado confirmed, it marks the 28th tornado this year.



Photos: Facebook, Keith Butler