Three Fires Secretary Named HPS Support Person Of The Year

March 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Three Fires Elementary Building Secretary Sharyn Tormanen has been named Howell Public Schools 2023-2024 Support Person of the Year.



Tormanen has dedicated more than a decade of service to the district and was honored with a surprise presentation at the school, recognizing her unwavering commitment and exceptional contributions to the school community.



A press release, attached, says Tormanen's selection for the prestigious award “stems from her remarkable organizational skills, ability to manage interactions with students, staff, and families with unparalleled calmness, patience, and kindness, and her voluntary efforts to capture moments at district events through photography. Her support of the district extends well past her job requirements and has not gone unnoticed within the Howell Public Schools community”.



Three Fires Elementary Principal Bob Starkey said “Sharyn's unwavering dedication and problem-solving attitude have made her an indispensable asset to our learning community at Three Fires Elementary. Her contributions extend well beyond her official duties as she actively contributes to shaping the climate and culture at Three Fires and Howell Public Schools."



The Howell Board of Education will honor Tormanen at its March meeting.



Pictured from left: Stacy Downer, Elementary Student Services Advisor; Bob Starkey, Three Fires Elementary Principal; Sharyn Tormanen, and Erin J. MacGregor, Ed.S. Superintendent.