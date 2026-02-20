Torch 180 To Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Retail Training Center

February 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit is launching a new training center in downtown Fowlerville to expand career pathway opportunities for individuals with disadvantages.



Torch 180 announced the grand opening of its new Retail Training Center on Thursday, March 12th from 5 to 7pm.



The new retail training center will serve as both a functioning retail store and a structured training environment where students can gain real-world experience in customer service, sales, merchandising, inventory management, and workplace professionalism, and earn professional retail certifications.



President and Founder of Torch 180 Rhonda Callahan said “This grand opening is so exciting for us. We will be able to offer employability training for yet another high-interest industry that has many employment opportunities for our students.”



The evening will include the official ribbon-cutting ceremony promptly at 5:00pm, followed by an open house and tours of the retail space, light refreshments, and opportunities to meet students and program leaders.



Torch 180 extended special thanks to Lake Trust and Chem-Trend for their generous support of the retail training program. It said “Their partnership is instrumental in building out this space and allowing Torch 180 to expand its career pathway opportunities for individuals who have disadvantages”.



The Retail Training Center is located at 102 E. Grand River in Fowlerville. That was acquired at the end of 2024. The website states:



“We have worked hard to build a small shop which will have general merchandise AND Torch 180 student-made merchandise AND some of our delicious non-perishable baked goods from the cafe for sale! We also have space for local small business partners to rent and sell their products! We still have the cafe! This space is an additional location - hopefully to grow and become a vibrant part of the Torch 180 Village!”



Meanwhile, Torch 180 is a locally-based non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth and strengthening communities through workforce training, mentorship, and practical skill development. Through innovative programs in retail and food service, Torch 180 helps participants gain the experience and confidence needed to thrive in today’s workforce.



