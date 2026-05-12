Torch 180 Students Prepare For Red Carpet Spring Gala Thursday Night

May 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Students and staff at Torch 180 in Fowlerville are busy gearing up and prepping for their big “Night on the Red Carpet” Spring Gala this coming Thursday night.



The non-profit empowers individuals facing barriers to employment by providing comprehensive job readiness training and support.



The event runs from 6 to 10pm this Thursday at Lake Trust Credit Union Headquarters off Old US-23 in Brighton.



The gala features a strolling “Hollywood” dinner prepared by Torch 180 culinary students alongside their celebrity sous chefs; craft creations made by Torch 180 retail students and celebrity artisans and craftsmen; cocktails and dessert station; live and silent auctions featuring items and experiences to support life-changing programs; dancing, karaoke, and photo booth; a Golden Ticket raffle; and an exclusive Torch 180 documentary movie premiere.



The dress for the evening is “festive cocktail attire with a Hollywood twist—red carpet ready. A touch of sparkle, a fun jacket, or a movie inspired detail is perfect”.



Guests will be able to meet the students who their support is helping train in the Torch 180 café, coffee bar, and retail programs.





Student Chefs & Retail Creators with their celebrities include:



-Ana Laskowski with Riley Connell (WILX News Reporter) - Assorted Truffles



-Angelina Grabowski with Joe Mackle (Mackle’s Table and Taps) - Beef Wellington Bites



-Abby Fuller with David Snodgrass (Lake Trust) - Cheesy Potato Puff



-Hayden Hooley with Dr. Mike Hubert (LESA Superintendent) - Korean BBQ Pork Meatballs



-Brad Cameron with Julie Dailey (Fowlerville Fire Marshal) - Dessert Design and Chocolate Fountain



-Ella Knight and Brent Earl (Earl Farm Foundation) - Antipasta Cups



-Nathan Blankenship with Kris Tobbe (Brighton Mayor) - Shrimp Cocktail Cups



-Aleeyah Phillips and Harjast Kaur with Jessica Mathews (WHMI News Anchor and Reporter) - Smoked Salmon Cracker – Deviled Eggs



-Joe Tucker with Mike Murphy (Livingston County Sheriff) - Chicken Satay



-Brianna Grabowski with Sarah (Great Lakes Paint Parties) - Painting



-Trevor Tower with Mark Glenn (Marks Quality Services) - Bird House



-Nathan Fessler with Susan Pominville (Art for Good) - Painting



-Mikayla Guy with Tania Plunkett (Mirage Photography) - Handcrafted Sign & Planter





WHMI was out at Torch 180 Tuesday morning and early afternoon, helping out students Harjas and Aleeyah. The tasks – buffalo deviled eggs with blue cheese crumbles and dill garnish; and herb Boursin cheese boards with salmon, lemon, cucumbers, and capers.



Torch 180 Café & Coffee Bar and Torch 180 Corner Shoppes are closed this week to prepare for the event, and then recuperate after as a lot of planning and hard work goes into the event.



Gala tickets are still available, that link is provided top.



The silent auction is live now and anyone can bid, via bottom link.



Event updates and preview photos are on the Torch 180 Facebook page by

Clicking Here.



More prep photos are on the WHMI News Facebook page.