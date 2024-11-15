Lake Trust Sponsors Torch 180 Café & Coffee Bar; Supports Expansion

November 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local credit union is teaming up with a Fowlerville-based non-profit that trains and provides work experience to individuals with disadvantages.



Brighton-based Lake Trust Credit Union announced that it is now the premiere sponsor of Torch 180 Café and Coffee Bar.



Established in 2015, Torch 180 Cafe and Coffee Bar is a non-profit cafe with the mission of providing inclusive opportunities for effective vocational training, soft skills and work experience for individuals with disadvantages. The organization provides students the opportunity to learn all aspects of running a shop - from food safety, preparation, customer service, and more.



Torch 180 Founder/President Rhonda Callahan said “Since opening in 2015, we have grown from teaching in ‘borrowed’ kitchens in church basements and schools to teaching in a fully operational Café and Coffee bar that is open to serve the public. This growth is a testament to how important the work that we do is, and we are thrilled to have Lake Trust’s support in pushing our mission forward.”



Lake Trust Credit Union President and CEO David Snodgrass said “At Lake Trust, we are committed to fostering relationships with organizations that make a positive impact in the community. Despite being less than a decade old, Torch 180 has done some incredible work within Livingston County, whether teaching classes and helping their students learn invaluable life and workplace skills to even helping them earn ServSafe certifications. We’re honored to be their partner in this new chapter and look forward to working closely with them to support the wellbeing of the greater Torch 180 community.”



Along with being named a premiere sponsor of Torch 180, Lake Trust will support the café in the expansion of their retail footprint, with a new store set to open at 102 E. Grand River in Fowlerville. All current and future Torch 180 locations and facilities will be branded as ‘Torch 180 powered by Lake Trust.’



