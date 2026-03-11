Grand Opening Thursday For Torch 180's New Retail Training Center

March 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A grand opening celebration is set this Thursday evening for a local non-profit launching a new training center in downtown Fowlerville to expand career pathway opportunities for individuals with disadvantages.



Torch 180’s new Corner Shoppes Retail Training Center serves as both a functioning retail store and a structured training environment where students can gain real-world experience in customer service, sales, merchandising, inventory management, and workplace professionalism, and earn professional retail certifications.



Torch 180 Executive Director and Founder Rhonda Callahan said they purchased the former Fowlerville Library, did a build out, and opened the Torch 180 Café and Coffee Bar at 131 Mill Street. It serves as a training facility for individuals who have disadvantages and disabilities, helping them learn employable skills for the food service industry. It had some hurdles with COVID and then fully opened in spring 2021. Since then, Callahan says they’ve had around 50 students come through their program at all different levels and types of training.



Then about a year ago, the new project and opportunity presented itself - courtesy of Lake Trust Credit Union. Torch 180 was able to acquire an old historic building Lake Trust owned, referred to by locals as “the old Hamilton building”. It’s three levels and located at the corner of Grand River and Grand Avenue at 102 East Grand River - roughly a block-and-a-half away from the Torch 180 Café.



Callahan said she really wanted to preserve the character of the building that has the feel of a “five and dime” store and create a yet another very welcoming space for the community – as well as students so they don’t feel like they’re walking into a school or institution. She said they were able to get the main floor done and did a very soft opening and launch in November. They’ve been training students at the retail store since then so they could gain some experience before the big grand opening.



Thursday’s event runs from 5 to 7pm, and a good crowd is expected. The evening will include the official ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by an open house and tours of the retail space, light refreshments, and opportunities to meet students and program leaders. Those attending should enter through the back of the building, as the program will be held inside before the ribbon cutting out front.



Among the speakers will be Lake Trust, the FDA, and Chem-Trend, who Callahan said stepped up with a big donation to support the retail space build out. The ribbon cutting will be a joint effort between the Howell and Brighton Chambers of Commerce. The store will be open and Callahan said they’re just trying to keep it fun with things like snacks and treats, face painting, and hair tinsel, among others.



The top level of the building is an apartment, with Callahan’s goal being to eventually turn that into a space where they can do independent living training for individuals who have challenges and disabilities.



Right now the focus is on the basement and lower level, which will be turned into a classroom and creator space. Students will still have their classes but will also be able to make items that will be sold in the retail shop. Eventually, Callahan said she would like to have the majority of what they sell to be made by students, like their Café where all of the food sold is made by students. She said that way students have both input and the opportunity to learn new skills they could potentially use as supplemental income once they get training and get a job, but also learn about marketing.



A fundraising campaign is now in Phase 2 for the space, with a goal of $225,000 to complete basement renovations.



Callahan noted they recently received a donation from Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club, with Torch 180 being one of the recipients of Midnight in the Tropics. Those funds will be used to purchase items like needed equipment and supplies.



Callahan told WHMI students gain real world experience, which is why she thinks they’re so successful when they leave, because they have experience working with real customers. She noted parents, teachers, family, and friends are great but sometimes too familiar and friendly for the experience they need.



Further, Callahan said what they’re providing is time - giving students time to develop skills they never had an opportunity to develop before, which she thinks this the best equity they can give in such a rushed world. That way they’re ahead of the game when they go out and get a job.



The non-profit started out as The Torch with a food truck delivering free meals. The mobile catering truck is still operational and is 100% volunteer run. It distributes free groceries to those in need on Wednesdays – and did so every week last year. During the spring, summer, and fall the truck actually goes into neighborhoods – and when bad weather hits, it’s parked over at the Torch 180 Café.



Callahan said The Torch is like “a light in the darkness” while Torch 180 is “an opportunity for someone to do a 180 with their life”. The official mission is “to provide inclusive opportunities for effective vocational training, soft skills, and work experience for individuals with disadvantages”.



For those interested or wanting more information about the program, free Lunch & Learn events are held the second and fourth Thursdays each month from 11am to 1pm, with the next term beginning July 7th. One is set this Thursday. The events serve as an opportunity for prospective students and a parent/caregiver/friend/or interested adult to tour the program, get questions answered, and enjoy a free lunch.



For more information, or to donate, visit the provided links.