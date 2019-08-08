Torch 180 Holding 5K/1-Mile Fun Run Fundraiser

August 8, 2019

An upcoming fundraiser will benefit a local non-profit that helps developmentally delayed adults prepare for productive careers in the food service industry.



Torch 180 was founded by Sarah Ruddle and Rhonda Callahan nearly 7 years ago as a training program and food truck for the benefit of those less fortunate in the community. With a permanent headquarters now secure, the Torch is holding a fundraising event to help with construction and reconstruction costs. Ruddle and Callahan are turning the building into a restaurant, coffee shop, classroom, and meeting place where they will train those with disabilities for future careers in food service. The goal is for their students to do all the work from preparing the food, to serving it, to ringing up the customer’s bills.



Rock Run & Roll is a 5K or 1-mile fun run event that is both family-friendly and for serious runners. Ruddle says they’ve designed it so that everybody can take part, no matter their skill or commitment-to running levels. If you’re a serious runner, if you have a disability, if you’re elderly, or if you’re being pushed in wagon, then you’re invited to take part in the 5k or 1-mile distance races.



Callahan says that students from Fowlerville High School have gotten involved and have some surprises lined up for participants, but will also respect and leave the serious runners alone for this chip-timed event.



The event takes place on Sunday, August 25th, at Kreeger Elementary School in Fowlerville. The first wave will take off at 2:30pm, with the 1-mile fun run taking place at 4:30. The Young Pioneers band will be playing live music following. Helmets are encouraged, but no skateboards, bikes, or non-service dogs can be allowed. Registration is $25 for adults, with discounted pricing for children 14 and under. To register, or learn more about the event, visit www.torch180.org. (MK)