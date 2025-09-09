Tools for Veterans Holding Fire Sale of Used Items Through Sunday

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A store at Kensington Valley Outlets that sells refurbished tools to raise money for veterans is asking the public help finding new storage space.



Justin Billard with Tools for Veterans says the outlets' new owner has given them until Sunday night, to move their donated items out of the empty store space they're currently using for storage, to make way for a new tenant.



"These are items we haven't paid full attention to," he says. "There might chainsaws that might need the carburetor cleaned, whereas, normally we would do that ourselves and put that item in our store. It would cost a little more, but you could pull it and start it. This one, you may have to the work yourself."



That's why Tools for Veterans is holding a fire sale of sorts. You can fill a basket/bucket/or armful for $20 between 10 am and 6 pm each day through Sunday.



In the long term, Billard says they're also seeking a new storage facility.



"We need to bridge what we're thinking is about a yearlong gap before we can find a proper permanent home for the Tools for Veterans operation, at least the back end of it," he says.



"So, if there is anybody in the Livingston County area. We'd like to be close to Howell because it's where our operation is and most of our people and volunteers are from here. If there's anybody out there, that would be great."



Billard says they're asking for secure, functional warehouse space, or at least a secure section of warehouse space that is currently not in use.



