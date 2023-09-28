UPDATE: New Information Released In Toddler's Shooting Death

September 28, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







The mother of a toddler who died as a result of an alleged accidental shooting in the City of Howell was arraigned Wednesday in 53rd District Court. Thursday morning, police issued a press release with new information pertaining to the case.



41-year-old Tonya Lacey was arraigned Wednesday on a single felony count of 2nd degree child abuse- a charge punishable to up to 10 years in prison. A $10,000 personal bond was set and she was ordered to not possess or purchase a firearm or other dangerous weapon while the case is pending.



The charge was filed against the mother of the 2-year-old child for allegedly allowing the toddler to gain access to an unsecured firearm that resulted in the accidental shooting on June 11th in the family’s home on Oak Squire Lane, just north of M-59 in the Rolling Oaks subdivision. Despite being rushed to a hospital, the child was pronounced dead.



The child’s father is a member of the Dearborn Police Department. His current employment status is unclear.



On Thursday, the Howell Police Department stated they had determined that Tonya Lacey was home alone with the child and the father was not present when the incident occurred.



Police also confirmed that the firearm found at the scene was not registered or connected to the father.



The Department said the case was, "A tragic accident caused by an adult failing to properly secure a firearm that sadly made its way into the hands of a curious 2-year-old child."



Tonya Lacey is scheduled to appear in court next for a probable cause conference on October 12th before Judge Daniel Bain.