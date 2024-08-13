Beloved Owner Of Tony's Dogs Hospitalized

August 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Family and friends are asking for prayers and support for the community’s favorite hot dog man.



Tony Poma, who operates Tony’s Dogs, is hospitalized due to some heart issues and recovering from a recent surgery.



Posts on social media by family members said a surgery went well but Tony is very tired and resting.



Tony and his familiar hot dog stand are a staple at various events and festivals. During the week, Tony’s Dogs can be found in the parking lot of ACE Hardware off Grand River in downtown Howell.