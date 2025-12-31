Man Charged In Road Rage Incident Involving Gun & Local Family

December 31, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man is facing felony charges following a road rage incident in which he pointed a pistol at a Livingston County family on US-23 and forced their vehicle off the road – totaling it.



36-year-old Tony Charles Lesperance of Clio is facing two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony firearms.

All six charges are felonies.



The incident happened in Vienna Township on December 13th.



Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Lesperance was driving northbound on US-23 and went up to I-75 where a Livingston County couple with their two young children were traveling northbound in the right lane. Swanson said Lesperance came up and started tailgating their vehicle before pulling out a pistol and sticking it out the window toward them.



As they continued to slow down, Swanson said Lesperance took his SUV and hit the front of the family’s vehicle – in somewhat of a pit maneuver - which threw the vehicle into the median and totaled it.



Swanson said there were multiple eyewitness reports, and Lesperance was taken into custody after a deputy arrived on scene.



Swanson stressed “Do not let your emotions overcome common sense. Do not pull out a handgun to threaten people just because you may be angry because of how people drive if they drive slower, if they’re more cautious. Road rage is something we can all understand”.



If something does happen, Swanson advises to call 911 and get off on an exit to disengage if you have to.



Records show Lesperance is due in 67th District Court for a probable cause conference January 8th. He’s currently free on bond, on a tether.



Photos: Genesee County Sheriff’s Office