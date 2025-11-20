Man Charged In Shooting Death Of Restaurant Manager From Howell

November 20, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Howell man this past weekend at a restaurant in Commerce Township.



65-year-old Tonin Pjetri of Farmington Hills has been charged with First Degree Murder and Felony Firearm.



Francesk “Franco” Shkambi, the manager of the Prime 7 Bar & Restaurant off Cooley Lake Road, was shot and killed just outside the restaurant Sunday night.



Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald “Franco Shkambi’s death is a tragedy, and my sympathies are with his family at this difficult time. His killing, which appears to have stemmed from a personal disagreement, is another reminder about the danger that comes with trying to solve problems with a gun.”



The Prosecutor’s Office stated “a witness discovered the victim lying on the ground and allegedly observed the defendant with a gun. The Defendant reportedly left the scene in a black SUV. Shortly after the incident, the defendant reportedly drove to the Farmington Hills Police Department in a black GMC Terrain and turned himself in”.



First Degree Murder is punishable by a sentence of life without parole. Felony Firearm is punishable by two years in prison, served consecutively with any other sentence.



The Office asserted charges are accusations and individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.





The Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce has issued a statement, attached, to say it was "deeply saddened" by Shkambi’s passing; and it had the honor of welcoming the business to the Chamber in 2024 and celebrated their ribbon cutting. The Chamber said since then, it has worked alongside Shkambi for events including their Spotlight Lunches, where he was “always engaged, welcoming, and eager to connect with fellow members".



The statement went on to read: "Franco was known for his generosity, warmth, and genuine commitment to supporting the community he served. His presence made a meaningful impact, and he will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him."



A vigil took place at the restaurant Wednesday. Funeral services for Shkambi are scheduled this weekend. A link to his obituary and funeral arrangements is provided.