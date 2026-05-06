Tony Poma of Tony's Dogs Passed Away

May 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Tony Poma, known to many in the Howell area as the "hotdog man," has passed away. The announcement made by state Rep. Jason Woolford on his personal Facebook Page:



My stepdad Tony (Tony’s Dogs) the man that has been my dad since eight years old is now in the presence of the very God that he told so many about at his hot dog stand. He wasn’t just a hot dog guy ￼he was a Street evangelist who loved the Lord who loved people who chose to be kind to the ones that most forget about. He was the hardest working man I had ever known and he loved my mother. I’ll never forget the type of man that he turned out to be, the father the grandfather, the great grandfather and a friend to so many. I was doing OK considering this morning until my granddaughter Genesis was told that he was now in heaven, and she cried and said I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye and at five years old, she went this morning and picked out flowers, the color of ketchup and mustard and took them to the hotdog stand and kissed his picture goodbye!! he is now in the presence of the one that he told so many about, this is why a relationship with God is more important than anything. I appreciate you praying for my mother and my family and details will follow."



Photos courtesy of Jason Woolford linked below.