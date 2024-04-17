"Let's Talk about Tomatoes" At Brighton District Library

April 17, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





It’s a fruit, but when mom said, “Eat your veggies,” she often included tomatoes. How much do you actually know about the tasty history of the tomato? Find out April 25th at the Brighton District Library…



From V8 juice, to salsa, topping a burger or pizza, in your pasta sauce, or just sliced on a plate, there’s a tomato for nearly every occasion. The Brighton District Library is hosting author and seed saver Bevin Cohen on Thursday April 25th at 7pm.



Cohen will be sharing tales of how this South American fruit traveled around the world, influencing the cuisines and cultures of the many countries that embraced its deliciousness. You’ll learn how to maximize your tomato harvest from seed starting and transplanting to mulching and pruning. You’ll also discover how easy it is to enjoy your own homegrown tomatoes. Bevin's books will be available for purchase following the 7pm lecture.