Tom O'Connell Remembered for "Life Full of Love, Laughter and Faith"

September 9, 2024

The Howell/WHMI community is mourning the loss of Thomas O'Connell, who died last week at age 84.



According to his obituary, Tom passed away peacefully in his sleep. He lived a life full of love, laughter, and faith. He was a man who left the world a little better than he found it, and that’s something for which we can all be grateful.



O’Connell, born April 23, 1940, in Detroit, left us with a lifetime of memories, stories, and a legacy of kindness that will live on. The son of Daniel J. O’Connell and Catherine Schmitt, Tom had a sharp mind and a sharp wit, both of which he honed during his education at the University of Detroit Jesuit High School. He was proud of that education and carried it with him into everything he did.



Tom began his career at GM’s Central Office, where he worked for two and a half years, but it was in the insurance business that he made his mark. Ever the entrepreneur, Tom also owned many businesses including car washes, real estate, and sober living facilities where he quietly made the world a better place.



Tom married Carole Hayes in 1963, and together they raised two sons, Danny and Tommy. They spent many years at Long Lake, boating, fishing, and making lifelong memories. In 1996, Tom married Patricia Budd, and together they spent 28 wonderful years. Tom often said he was fortunate enough to have had two great marriages, and those who knew him knew just how much he meant it. He found joy in the company of good friends, family, and nature—particularly hummingbirds, which held a special place in his heart.



A proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 35 years, Tom didn’t just change his own life, he changed countless others. His generosity, kindness, and ability to truly listen made him a pillar of the community. Those who met him never forgot him, and his laughter, wisdom, and stories will echo in the hearts of all who knew him.



Tom was also a man who knew the peace of the great outdoors. Whether it was boating, hunting, fishing, or watching his beloved hummingbirds, nature was his second home. And as much as he loved the land, he found deep comfort in his Catholic faith, first nurtured at Precious Blood Church in Detroit and later through his lifelong relationship with Jesus Christ. In his final days, that faith was a comfort, just as it had been throughout his life.



Tom is survived by his wife Patricia; sons Danny (Sandy) and Tommy (Debbie); stepchildren Brian (Pam) Budd and Erin (Aaron) Bennett; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He joins his brother Daniel and sister Colleen Cushman in heaven.



Visitation will be held for Tom from 3-7pm with a rosary service beginning at 6:30pm on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, MacDonald Chapel, 315 N. Michigan Ave., Howell. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11am with an hour of visitation beginning at 10am on Friday, September 13, 2024 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2099 N. Hacker Rd., Howell, MI. Tom will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 25800 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48033, on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 11am. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tom's life and legacy.



Contributions can be made in Tom's memory to the following organizations:



Livingston County Alano Club

P.O. Box 567

Brighton, MI 48116



Livingston Women's Club

P.O. Box 435

Brighton, MI 48116