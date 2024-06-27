Tom Eveleth Named June "Veteran Of The Month"

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Veterans’ Council has named its June “Veteran of the Month”.



Tom Eveleth served in the US Army from 1969 to 1971 as an Artilleryman. He served in the Republic of Vietnam for one year receiving several Army Commendation Medals for his service.



Eveleth continues to serve his community working at Livingston County Veteran Services driving veterans to medical appointments.



Officials said his “commitment to excellence and passion to go above and beyond reflects great credit upon yourself, Veteran Services, and Livingston County. Congratulations and Welcome Home”.