Together We Remember 9/11 Observance in Howell

September 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and Livingston County is hosting a "Together We Remember" observance, with various activities outside Howell's Carnegie District Library that evening.



"It will bring people together so that the can gather and connect, and remember that day, that Tuesday morning of September 11, 2001," says Kevin Mondloch with Borek Jennings Funeral Homes, one of the organizers.



"They can be able to share how they gathered together, how they connected, and with that they begin that healing process. This is what this event will remember, is that we healed from that event. We still have scars, and they are deep, but we as a community healed."



The "Together We Remember" observance begins at 4 pm Friday on the grounds of Howell's library.



"We'll have information about 9/11, so that we can continue to communicate and educate into the future," Mondloch told WHMI's Morning Drive. "At 6:30 pm, an assembly will be called by a bugler and we will go into a full flag ceremony. And Ramon Baca from the Veterans Services office will be leading that, along with the new detail."



"American Legion has a new honor guard, and they will be leading the flag ceremony. Then we'll have a candlelight service, where we will walk across the street to the First Presbyterian Church for a concert."



The Victory Concert will feature Dr. Rose Stevens and Pam McConaghie, and a choir made of eight different faith communities, according to Mondloch.



Friday's "Together We Remember" observance coincides with Howell High School's homecoming parade and the We Walk for Red fundraiser for firefighters and their families battling cancer.



Click below to listen to Mondloch's interview.