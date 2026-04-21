Todd Oliver and Irving the Talking Dog to Perform at Brighton's Center for the Performing Arts

April 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



We're just over a week out from a family-friendly show down at the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts featuring "Todd Oliver and Irving the Talking Dog."



Oliver told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison he describes himself as a comedian, ventriloquist, musician and magician.



I've incorporated my dog, a couple parakeets, a cockatiel and a live bunny, as well as some wooden-headed knuckleheads, and lots of audience participation," Oliver said.



Oliver says his favorite part of the show is interacting with the kids who attend.



"A number of years ago, I was looking at my dog and I thought I bet if you could talk, you'd have a lot to say," he said. "As a magician, I invented this illusion that looks like he talks. The dog is the hook, but there's lots of other stuff going on, and it's a lot of fun."



"Todd Oliver and Irving the Talking Dog" will be in Brighton Friday, May 1. Doors to the lobby open of the Center for Performing Arts at 6 pm.



Tickets are $20 for adults/seniors, and $15 for children/students.



Oliver asks those attending to please bring a donation of new and unopened pet supplies for Livingston County Animal Shelter (suggestions: unopened dog / cat food and treats, new toys, leashes, collars, harnesses, cat litter, small animal bedding).



Ticket information and Oliver's entire interview with WHMI's Morning Drive are linked below.