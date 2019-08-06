Sheriff's Office Identifies Howell Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

August 6, 2019

Funeral arrangements have been released for a Howell motorcyclist killed in a crash last weekend.



The fatal car-motorcycle accident occurred Saturday evening at White Lake and Runyon Lake Roads in Tyrone Township. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has since identified the victim as 52-year-old Todd Allen Aurand of Howell. The Office said a 20-year-old Huntington Woods woman was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger northbound on Runyan Lake Road when she failed to yield the right of way to Aurand, who was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on White Lake Road. He was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene while the Huntington Woods woman and her passengers were uninjured. The investigation is continuing.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes in Durand. Aurand worked as an estimator for the construction industry and was described as a jokester and a big sports fan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Byron Sports Boosters or the Gaines Community Men’s Club. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8pm. A memorial service to celebrate Aurand’s life will follow on Saturday at 11am at the funeral home’s Durand Chapel. (JM)