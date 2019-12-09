Matching Money Monday

December 9, 2019

Monday was an opportunity is approaching for area residents to greatly increase the impact of their holiday generosity.



The Livingston County United Way’s Matching Money Monday took place all day today to help the organization that helps strengthen the community. Thanks to generous donors, donations will be matched up to the total funds available. Officials say the money that is raised will stay in Livingston County to help a variety of families in multiple ways including crucial programs like nutritious food in local pantries, utility and shelter assistance and an eviction diversion program.



Those looking to make a donation could do so in person at the Livingston County United Way office on Dorr Road in Genoa Township, which was open from 7am to 7pm. The Brighton, Howell, and Hartland Area Chambers of Commerce were also open during business hours along with many other businesses across the county.



Giving could also be done online at www.lcunitedway.org or by phone. More information and a complete list of locations can be found through the link below. (JK)