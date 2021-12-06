Today Is United Way's Matching Money Monday

December 6, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An annual event that will again give area residents a chance to maximize their holiday giving and help lift community members in need back onto solid ground.



Today marks the Livingston County United Way’s Matching Money Monday in which all donations received will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to total funds available. The event is made possible through a variety of business partners and anonymous sponsors. It’s described as the single largest one-day fundraiser in Livingston County and will help the local non-profit meet the community’s anticipated needs in 2022.



This year’s event is said to be more important than ever as many of their company partners have been hit hard with loss of employees and material shortages. Officials say many of their community-funded agencies are still struggling to support increased needs lingering from the pandemic and the high cost of living is further burdening ALICE or Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed families. All donations raised go directly to help local working families, many of whom are struggling to put food on their tables and keep their homes warm with heat and lights.



This year’s campaign co-chairs are Penny Murphy, the wife of Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, and Pinckney Community Schools Superintendent Rick Todd. He says the event provides another opportunity for the community to once again express their generosity and support for many local agencies that have had a very challenging year.



Todd told WHMI sometimes it can be easy to lose sight of the need in Livingston County because it’s a pretty affluent county as a whole and is perceived as such. At the same time, he says there are a lot of working families that have been greatly impacted by not only the pandemic but other ongoing challenges including inflation and increased costs and many are struggling week by week just to get by.



Todd says Matching Money Monday is a great opportunity to help families and community members get through some challenging times and provide the necessary resources that many rely on such as helping with rent, eviction, or rising utilities - things that some perhaps might take for granted.



Murphy said they’re so fortunate to have such generous donors in the community and some great workforce campaigns but stressed the workforce is not what it used to be - especially over the last 18 months. She says they rely very heavily on this event to help support the United Way, which is a great steward of all donations.



All of the money that is raised will stay in Livingston County. Those interested can donate online Monday, by phone at 810-494-3000, or drop off donations to Livingston County United Way office at 2980 Dorr Road in Genoa Township.



More information is available in the attached release and provided link.