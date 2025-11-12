Tobbe Again to Serve as Brighton Mayor

November 12, 2025

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Kris Tobbe, who was recently elected to another four-year term on the Brighton City Council, will continue to serve as the city’s mayor for at least another two years.



In a vote of confidence at the "biennial election" meeting Monday night, Tobbe was unanimously chosen by fellow council members to again lead the city’s governance body. Incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Jim Bohn was also chosen to continue serving in that capacity for two more years. The names of Tobbe and Bohn were the only ones placed in nomination by council members, and after the voting were administered the oath of office by City Clerk Tara Brown.



In accepting the gavel as mayor, Tobbe said, in his words, “I look forward to being a part of this team and continuing to work with each one of you, and each one of our staff members, to make the city of Brighton a great place for our residents to enjoy.”



In the November 4th election, incumbents Tobbe, Renee Pettengill, Bill Albert and Ken Schmenk were all reelected to new terms. Voters also approved a 2.5-mill property tax for street and road-related improvements for a 10-year period. The next meeting of the Brighton City Council will be on Nov. 25th at 6:30 pm.