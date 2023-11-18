Kris Tobbe to Serve 2nd Term as Brighton Mayor

November 18, 2023

Kristoffer Tobbe has been chosen by his peers to again be mayor in the city of Brighton. At the biennial State-of-the-City meeting this week, City Council members voted for Tobbe to be mayor for another two years.



In Brighton, the mayor is voted in by fellow council members, unlike in nearby Howell, where the mayor is elected directly by the voting public. Tobbe’s day job is as the Chief Information Officer for Livingston County. He tells WHMI he is “honored" at being voted in as mayor for a second time by his colleagues on council. Jim Bohn, who was recently elected to another four-year term on council, was chosen at the special meeting to serve for another two years as mayor pro tem.



The newest council member, Ken Schmenk, was given the oath of office by City Clerk Tara Brown. Three other council members were reelected: Susan Gardner, Jim Bohn and Paul Gipson, and were sworn in to serve new, 4-year terms.



Tobbe said council’s shared goals during the next two years will be, in his words, "to continue to be good stewards for Brighton, be thoughtful about our community and fiscally responsible."



Tobbe is married to Courtney Tobbe and the couple has four daughters — all of whom attend the Brighton Area Schools. They include a senior at Brighton High School, an 8th grader at Scranton Middle School and a 4th grader and a kindergartener, both at Hornung Elementary School.



At the meeting, Tobbe gave the biennial State of the City Address, saying that council had worked hard to reduce outstanding liabilities, including pension funding and infrastructure. He also praised council for adopting new visions and goals, revising ordinances and policies and making major infrastructure improvements.



These endeavors include completion of the Northwest Neighborhood project, reconditioning the two water towers, implementing the sidewalk gap program and making significant progress on the $6.5 million Streetscape project. The text of Mayor Tobbe's State of the City Address can be read as an attachment (below).



