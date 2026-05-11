Titan Plumbing Group Seeks Owner of Found Wedding Ring

May 11, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Titan Plumbing Group on Monday posted on Facebook it is seeking the owner of a wedding ring discovered while crews cleaned out a local sewer line:



"Attention friends of Hartland, Michigan and surrounding areas: over the weekend while cleaning a sewer line we found a wedding ring! For reference, we were working in the plaza with Black Rock, Samurai Japanese Restaurant, Mexican Fiesta and Tropical Smoothie! If you believe this to be yours, please send a DM with a description of your ring so we can help get it back to you as quickly as possible. Thank you for sharing this post!! We know how stressful this situation can be and we truly hope to find the owner.



Thank you all!"



The original post is linked below.